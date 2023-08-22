Investing in new machinery to meet reshoring demand

Chris Arrowsmith, managing director of Midland Deburr & Finish Ltd celebrates reshoring wins

The company on Lye Valley Industrial Estate is a leading provider of precision finishing solutions specialising in vibration deburring, solvent degreasing and vapour degreasing.

The Lye business has acquired a Walther Trowel CM 605 vibro bowl and a Walther Trowl G 500 maize dryer to enhance its capabilities and accommodate the surge in new orders, particularly for the deburring and degreasing of large pressing components.

"We are excited to have made this strategic investment in our operations," said managing director Chris Arrowsmith

"The acquisition of the Walther Trowel CM 605 vibro bowl and Walther Trowl G 500 maize dryer will significantly enhance our capacity to handle larger pressing components and meet the increased demand we have experienced. We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality deburring and degreasing services while maintaining the agility required to adapt to evolving industry trends.

“Manufacturers in the UK have a golden opportunity to seize off the back of shipping costs which are strangling smaller businesses, resulting in firms looking to relocate manufacturing to firms like ours in a bid to cut price rises by working more domestically. There is an agility to be leveraged from being down the road from your customer to be responsive to change and its great for the UK manufacturing community."

The decision to invest in the advanced machines comes on the heels of an impressive 20 per cent increase in business during the second and third quarters of this year. This surge in demand can be attributed to a substantial rise in reshoring within the UK manufacturing industry.

The 2023 Make UK survey on reshoring highlighted the shift in focus from overseas suppliers to domestic sources due to the permanent volatility of supply chains and the hesitance of foreign companies to continue supplying the UK market.

The report underscores the pressing challenges faced by manufacturers in maintaining supply chain stability. Heightened costs and geopolitical uncertainty have led to extended lead times, pushing manufacturers to revaluate their supplier relationships and adopt innovative strategies to ensure resilience in their operations. This includes the adoption of technologies to monitor and manage supply chain dynamics effectively.