PureGym opens its new base in Tamworth on Friday, from 12pm and it will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The gym in based on The Jolly Sailor Retail Park and the 15,000 sq. ft facility will offer hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, stretch, cardio equipment, fitness and cycle studio and a huge range of classes, all included within the membership price.

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are delighted to be bringing flexible, affordable fitness to Tamworth.

"The new gym will be a fantastic facility for the local community, providing even more people with access to low-cost, high-quality fitness facilities which will help to support their overall wellbeing.