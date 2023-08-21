Notification Settings

New 24-hour gym set to create a dozen jobs in Staffordshire town

By Matthew Panter

A new 24-hour gym will provide up to 12 jobs in a Staffordshire town when it opens this week.

A PureGym in London. Photograph: James McCauley
PureGym opens its new base in Tamworth on Friday, from 12pm and it will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The gym in based on The Jolly Sailor Retail Park and the 15,000 sq. ft facility will offer hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, stretch, cardio equipment, fitness and cycle studio and a huge range of classes, all included within the membership price.

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are delighted to be bringing flexible, affordable fitness to Tamworth.

"The new gym will be a fantastic facility for the local community, providing even more people with access to low-cost, high-quality fitness facilities which will help to support their overall wellbeing.

"At a time when mental and physical health has never been more important, we can’t wait to welcome new members through the doors of PureGym Tamworth."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

