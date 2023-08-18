Record month for admissions at cinemas group

July revenue rose from £7.1m to £10.6m with earnings before tax up from £1.3m to £2.6m.

In a trading update for the 26 weeks to June 29 the group, which includes the Everyman at the Mailbox in Birmingham, saw revenue fall from £40.7 million to £38.3m.

The board remains confident that the financial performance for the full year to December 28 will be in line with market expectations.

Group earnings before tax for the half year were down from £7.5m to £5.8m.

Three new venues opened at the end of the period.

Everyman say there is a strong pipeline of further titles set to be released this year including Dune: Part Two, Wonka, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon.

The group expects to open a new two-screen venue in Marlow in October 2023 and the pipeline for 2024 remains well-developed.