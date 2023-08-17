Radio station BRMB being brought back to life with return to airwaves

Les Ross was one of the original BRMB's DJs

Ofcom has approved a name change for Big City Radio to BRMB.

It will broadcast on 89.1 FM and DAB on the north and south DAB local multiplexes from September 4 when Big City Radio will move to online only, to make way for the new service.

Station owner Muff Murfin has hired Paul Ellery, programme director at Wyvern in Worcester, to bring the project back to life along with Andre Stewart Daniel, Mikey Faulkner, Phil Oldershaw, Olly Nelson and Luke Crawford.

It will officially launch at 11:52am on September 4 on FM and DAB across Birmingham with the West Midlands Mayor Andy Street taking part in the opening programme.

The original BRMB, started broadcasting in 1974 but became Free Radio just over a decade ago.