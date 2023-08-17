Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Radio station BRMB being brought back to life with return to airwaves

By John CorserBirminghamBusinessPublished: Comments

Some of the original team behind Birmingham-based radio station BRMB are bringing the name back to the airwaves.

Les Ross was one of the original BRMB's DJs
Les Ross was one of the original BRMB's DJs

Ofcom has approved a name change for Big City Radio to BRMB.

It will broadcast on 89.1 FM and DAB on the north and south DAB local multiplexes from September 4 when Big City Radio will move to online only, to make way for the new service.

Station owner Muff Murfin has hired Paul Ellery, programme director at Wyvern in Worcester, to bring the project back to life along with Andre Stewart Daniel, Mikey Faulkner, Phil Oldershaw, Olly Nelson and Luke Crawford.

It will officially launch at 11:52am on September 4 on FM and DAB across Birmingham with the West Midlands Mayor Andy Street taking part in the opening programme.

The original BRMB, started broadcasting in 1974 but became Free Radio just over a decade ago.

Programme controller MrlEllery said: “The team have been planning this for most of the year and we’re all really excited about the relaunch."

Business
News
Entertainment
Birmingham
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News