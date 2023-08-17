Ladder for the Black Country: Awards deadline is approaching

WALSALL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 27/02/21.Bescot Stadium, Walsall Football Club, from the air.....

The awards, organised in partnership between the Express & Star and the Ladder team, have 11 categories and will be held on Thursday, November 16 at Walsall Football Club.

Gill Durkin, one of the Ladder managers, said: “These awards are an ideal opportunity to celebrate the great work that happens in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham regions.

“We’ve already had some great entries and urge both apprentices and employers to keep sending in nominations before the deadline.”

Ms Durkin explained just some of the reasons why entering the awards offer several benefits for both apprentices and their employers:

* Recognition and prestige: winning or even being nominated for an apprenticeship award provides the recognition for your hard work and dedication, showcasing your skills and commitment to your chosen field, and boosting your personal and professional reputation.

* Career advancement: winning an apprenticeship award can enhance your career prospects, demonstrating that you have excelled in your training and have valuable skills to offer.

* Networking opportunities: participating in award events can connect you with other skilled individuals, industry experts, and employers, networking to open doors to new opportunities and collaborations.

* Employer recognition: for employers, entering apprenticeship awards can showcase your commitment to training and developing your workforce, reflecting positively on your company’s dedication to fostering skilled employees.

* Motivation and morale: the process of entering an award can be motivating for both apprentices and their employers, boosting morale and encouraging apprentices to continue their pursuit for excellence. It can also lead to higher retention rates and a positive working environment.

* Marketing and publicity: winning an award can be a great marketing tool for everyone involved. It can be highlighted on proposals, websites and promotional materials, demonstrating expertise and quality.

* Validation of training delivery: for training providers, winning awards validates the effectiveness of their training offer and can help attract new business, also reassuring existing customers that they made the right choice.

Ms Durkin added: “Before entering these awards, it's important to carefully review the eligibility criteria, submission requirements, and deadlines.

“Ensure that you can provide strong evidence of your achievements and contributions, and remember that while winning awards is a great achievement, the process of preparing for and participating in awards is also beneficial.

“The process leads to self-reflection and clear identification of your goals and strengths.”

For more details about the awards, visit apprenticeshipawards.expressandstar.com/