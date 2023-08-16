Two Merry Hill stores will soon expand in size

Phase eight is

The larger stores at the Brierley Hill shopping centre will provide more choice across womenswear, footwear and accessories for shoppers.

Phase Eight and Hobbs will relocate to a 6,000 sq ft unit on the Upper Mall, near Vanilla.

The space will be split into two separate shops.

Phase Eight will stock a comprehensive range of premium women’s fashion, including occasion wear and workwear across sizes 6 to 26. Personal Styling appointments will also be available at the store.

Hobbs will have personal stylists always on hand to share outfit solutions.

The investment further expands Merry Hill’s extensive fashion brand offering which includes Mango, Dune London, Beaverbrooks and Kurt Geiger.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “It’s fantastic to see both Phase Eight and Hobbs expand to offer even more to their visitors at Merry Hill and commit to a new future with us. The new units next to one another will house a wide selection of sophisticated, timeless womenswear, premium footwear, and accessories, perfect for those looking to add to or create a whole new outfit.

“These latest store expansions add to the fashion offering available to our visitors following recent investment from H&M in a bigger and more sustainable store at the centre, alongside the likes of Kurt Geiger, Mango, Dune London, River Island and Vanilla.”