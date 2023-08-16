JLR to recruit 300 in Midlands as demand rises for Range Rovers

Range Rover production at Solihull

The luxury car manufacturer is expanding its workforce following more than £200 million investment in new state-of-the-art automated body production facility containing nearly 700 robots at the company’s Solihull factory.

It follows a third consecutive profitable financial quarter for JLR, which has its engine manufacturing centre at Wolverhampton's i54, and its highest production output since the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the car industry.

Of the 300 roles there will be around 100 maintenance technicians for its Solihull plant to operate and maintain highly automated, precision, production facilities in a new body shop costing around £130m. The new body shop will support an intended increase in Range Rover and Range Rover Sport production by 30 per cent in future quarters.

Technicians will also be trained to work on an additional circa £70m new body production system to support production of the highly anticipated new electric Range Rover at Solihull.

JLR is recruiting around 200 technicians and test engineers to be based at its Gaydon engineering centre and Whitley powertrain facility, where they will support with testing and development of JLR's next generation electric vehicles.

All the technicians and test engineers will be given lectrification training as part of JLR’s Future Skills Programme, to ensure they are equipped with vital skills for the production and maintenance of electric vehicles.

Executive director of industrial operations Barbara Bergmeier said: "Solihull and Gaydon are at the heart of our global operations and these roles are an opportunity for talented individuals to be part of our transformation to electrification. I am extremely excited to welcome a new cohort of individuals to develop their skills and join our family of proud creators of some of the most desirable modern luxury vehicles.’’

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: "It's great news that JLR are doubling down on their commitment to our region with this new announcement supporting the Range Rover and future of electric vehicles. The West Midlands is blessed with an exceptionally talented workforce and so I’m so pleased this has been recognised by JLR as they continue to broaden employment opportunities for local people here. The investment JLR is making will boost skills, prosperity, and opportunity for even more families in the months and years ahead.”

JLR is investing £15bn over five years in vehicle programmes, autonomous, AI and digital technologies and people skills.

This includes the transformation of its Solihull, Wolverhampton and Halewood manufacturing facilities to produce electric vehicles.