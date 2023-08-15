Unemployment rises in West Midlands for third month in a row

The latest unemployment figures have been revealed

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, the total number unemployed across the region, including Shropshire, for the three months to June stood at 156,000, or 5.2 per cent, up from 5 per cent previously, and highest in the UK.

The figure was also the highest in the region since May to July 2021.

The rate of UK unemployment also increased in the three months to June even as pay grew at the fastest rate since records began, the new figures show.

The ONS said the unemployment rate, nationally, hit 4.2 per cent during the quarter, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous three-month period.

It is the highest since the three months to October 2021, the ONS said, and brings the measure above pre-pandemic levels.

Statisticians said regular pay, which excludes bonuses, reached 7.8 per cent compared to a year earlier.

“This is the highest regular annual growth rate we have seen since comparable records began in 2001,” they said.

In real terms, regular pay rose 0.1 per cent for the year when adjusting for Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) inflation.

It is the first time since October 2021 that real wages have increased, the ONS added.

But when adjusting for Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation, the measure was still 0.6 per cent down on the year. That is the smallest reduction since November 2021.

The data shows the number of payrolled employees increased by 97,000 to 30.2 million in July, although the ONS said this is a “provisional estimate and is likely to be revised when more data are received next month”.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The number of unemployed people has risen again while the number of people working has fallen back a little.

“This is mainly due to people taking slightly longer to find work than those who started job hunting in recent months.

“The drop in those neither working nor looking for work is mainly among those looking after their family or home.

“Meanwhile the number of people prevented from working by long-term sickness has risen again to a new record.

“Job vacancies have now fallen over a quarter of a million since this time last year. However, they remain significantly above pre-Covid levels.

“Earnings continue to grow in cash terms, with basic pay growing at its fastest since current records began.

“Coupled with lower inflation, this means the position on people’s real pay is recovering and now looks a bit better than a few months back.”

Statistics for those claiming unemployment benefits in the West Midlands, including Universal Credit, was up at 182,200, compared to 181,655 last month.

In Shropshire, the number of claimants was 4,495, up from 4,460 while Telford & Wrekin saw a drop from 4,040 to 4,010.

The number of claimants in Powys stands at 1,680, down from 1,735 the previous month.

In Wolverhampton, the number of claimants stood at 12,705, down 60 on the previous month, standing at 7.7 per cent of the working population.

the number for Walsall stood at 9,810, down by 80, while Sandwell's figure's stood at 13,675, a rise of 95 on the previous month.

In Birmingham, the number claiming unemployment benefits, including Universal Credit, was 63,695 (8.6 per cent of the working population), a rise on the previous month.

In Staffordshire, the number of claimants fell slightly to 15,270, from 15,300 previously.

In Cannock Chase, the claimant figures are 2,225, up from 2,170 while, in Lichfield, the number is 1,530, down from 1,540.

For South Staffordshire, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits, including Universal Credit, is 1,710, down from 1,740 the previous month.

In Stafford, the number is 1,995, representing no change while the number of claimants in Tamworth stands at 1,705.