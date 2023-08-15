Record annual revenue for growing Victoria

Victoria's former head office at Kidderminster

It was up by 43.3 per cent and underlying earnings before tax were ahead 20.4 per cent to £196 million.

Victoria sold more than 200 million sq metres of flooring in its last financial year, more than 29,500 football fields.

The growing group, which dates from 1895, has 7,300 staff employed across more than 30 global sites. Four major integrations of companies are in the final stages.

Executive chairman Geoff Wilding said: "With all major integration projects in their final stages, we expect 2023-2024 to be a year of two halves, with stronger second half earnings as the benefits of the reorganisation are experienced."

He said that 2024-2025 will see the full benefit of the successful acquisitions' integration with an expected uplift in margins driving an additional increase in earnings.

Europe’s leading producer of rugs Balta, was acquired in a deal worth £117m. The firm will move carpet manufacturing operations from Belgium to Victoria’s existing UK factories, as 80 per cent of Balta’s carpet is sold in the UK.

Turkish ceramic tile manufacturer Graniser was picked up in a £7.1m deal and Cali Flooring was acquired for £55.1m.

Mr Wilding added: “Victoria benefits greatly from being in a long-duration, steady growth industry that will drive compounding organic growth for decades. After making two-dozen careful acquisitions over the last 10 years we have now achieved a scale that, once we have completed the current integration projects, will result in higher productivity, more efficient logistics, wider distribution, and lower input costs than almost all our competitors.

“Coupling this scale advantage with the underlying sectoral tailwinds will, the board believes, deliver outsized returns for our shareholders for a very long time.”