Dudley businesses urged to join new initiative and pledge to help support older community

Cornbow Shopping Centre in Halesowen

Dudley Council is launching a new Age Friendly Dudley initiative for businesses in the borough.

The pilot project is taking place in Brierley Hill and Halesowen and is expected then to be rolled out across the borough.

According to the 2021 census, one in five people in Dudley and the surrounding areas are aged 65 or over.

Businesses are being asked to work through a checklist, undertake training and stay connected with their customers and community, ensuring they are welcoming and inclusive to help reduce loneliness and social isolation.

Firms that have pledged to be 'age friendly' so far include from Brierley Hill; Moor Tattoos, Round Oak Interiors, Dreamland and Smart Simple Repairs and from Halesowen, Holland & Barratt.

Examples of how businesses can help include creating community noticeboards, having a friendly welcome, staff taking their time with customers who might struggle, offering free space for communities to use, offering facilities such as a chair or toilet and better signage.

Age friendly businesses receive a pledge and window sticker to display and will be listed on the public health 'Let's Get' website as well as additional ongoing promotion of the scheme.

Councillor Ian Bevan, the council's cabinet member for public health, said: "This scheme aims to help older people feel welcome and recognised in businesses across our borough.

"Some older people do feel lonely and isolated and we want to work with local businesses to offer that warm welcome which helps make them feel connected and part of their community. I want to give special thanks to Halesowen BID and the Brierley Hill businesses for the support they have given on the project."

Allan Cooper, director of Round Oak Interiors in Brierley Hill, said: "I thought the scheme was a good idea, especially how well we were supported by the Age Friendly team in becoming a member. It also shows that we care about all ages of our customers."