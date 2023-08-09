Notification Settings

Record half year for barriers group Hill & Smith

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Infrastructure products group Hill & Smith achieved record results in the first six months of this year.

Hill & Smith's products include motorway barriers
In the half year to the end of June revenue grew 20 per cent to £420.8 million.

The group, which includes HIll & Smith Barruer at Springvale Business Park in Bilston, saw pre-tax profit rise 54 per cent to £48.2m.

There was strong momentum in the Shirley-based group's United States businesses focused on structurally growing infrastructure markets and there was a resilient performance in UK businesses.

Executive chairman Alan Giddins said: "Hill & Smith has delivered a record first half performance, reflecting the strong performance of our US businesses and the resilient performance of those in the UK. This strong trading has been evidenced across the group, in particular through a standout performance in our engineered solutions division as well as a strong contribution from recently acquired businesses. The record results are testament to the benefits of our autonomous operating model. I would also like to thank all of our employees for their considerable commitment and contribution.

"The full year outlook is now expected to be modestly ahead of market expectations. The geographic mix of the portfolio has also evolved and there is now a heavier weighting towards faster growing US end markets, which accounted for 73 per cent of group profits. Longer term, we remain confident about our prospects given our structural end market growth drivers, the quality of our operating businesses and strong balance sheet, all of which will allow us to accelerate our growth further."

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

