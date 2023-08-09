Record half year for barriers group Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith's products include motorway barriers

In the half year to the end of June revenue grew 20 per cent to £420.8 million.

The group, which includes HIll & Smith Barruer at Springvale Business Park in Bilston, saw pre-tax profit rise 54 per cent to £48.2m.

There was strong momentum in the Shirley-based group's United States businesses focused on structurally growing infrastructure markets and there was a resilient performance in UK businesses.

Executive chairman Alan Giddins said: "Hill & Smith has delivered a record first half performance, reflecting the strong performance of our US businesses and the resilient performance of those in the UK. This strong trading has been evidenced across the group, in particular through a standout performance in our engineered solutions division as well as a strong contribution from recently acquired businesses. The record results are testament to the benefits of our autonomous operating model. I would also like to thank all of our employees for their considerable commitment and contribution.