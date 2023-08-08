Notification Settings

Merry Hill Ted Baker franchise holder in collapse with debts of £2 million

Premium
By Mark AndrewsDudleyBusinessPublished:

The company which operated a well-known fashion store that closed suddenly has collapsed with debts of more than £2 million.

Ted Baker store at Merry Hill Shopping Centre closed after just six months
Ted Baker store at Merry Hill Shopping Centre closed after just six months

Staff at the Ted Baker branch in the Merry Hill centre were devastated to learn that they had lost their jobs with immediate effect when the shop closed on May 21, just six months after it opened.

