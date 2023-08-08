Family-run bakery celebrates rising success since opening doors during Covid pandemic

Your Daily Bakery, which is based on Sutherland Avenue, is a wholesale bakers providing bread and a variety of cakes to cafés, bars, pubs and other businesses across the West Midlands.
A family-run bakery in Wolverhampton which supplied loaves of bread to NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic is celebrating its rising success.
Your Daily Bakery, which is based on Sutherland Avenue, is a wholesale bakers providing bread and a variety of cakes to cafés, bars, pubs and other businesses across the West Midlands.