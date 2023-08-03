Profits boost and record passenger numbers for Wizz Air

Wizz Air

The company, which operates flights from Birmingham Airport, said the figure was up 25.5 per cent on 2022, as the ultra-low cost airline swung into profit on the back of soaring demand for travel.

The business also reported an operating profit of €79.9m, compared with a loss of €284.5m previously.

Revenue climbed 53 per cent to €1.2bn and József Váradi, Wizz Air Chief Executive, said: "Summer is going well operationally and from a revenue perspective.

"We have made significant progress against our main objectives of reinstating best in class profitability at the back of delivering high-capacity growth and improving operational metrics during the quarter.

"The security of our Airbus orderbook and prior operational adjustments helped us deliver a markedly improved performance for our customers, our people, and our shareholders.

"We have continued our fleet allocation program and have announced further expansion in Poland, Italy, UK, North Macedonia, Georgia and Albania. At Abu Dhabi airport, Wizz Air is already the second largest airline in terms of seats. Its fleet is growing to 10 aircraft by the end of this summer.