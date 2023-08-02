Strong half year performance by Connells owner

Connells, which has a Wolverhampton branch, has maintained market share

Group profit before tax was £148.9 million from £160m a year earlier.

Connells, which has offices across the West Midlands, maintained its market share and saw an improvement in transaction values and volumes from the first to the second quarter.

Mortgage advances were up 27 per cent year on year to £3.4 billion and balances grew 6.8 per cent to £27.2bn.

Nearly 9,000 first-time buyers were helped, up 43 per cent.

Building society membership grew of 3.1 per cent to over 1.17 million and savings balances were up 5.2 per cent to £23.6bn.

Skipton Building Society's pre-tax profit increased to £127.8m from £101.9m.

Stuart Haire, Skipton Group chief executive, said: "We are making good progress in both growth and transformation initiatives across our three strategic priorities - Helping More People Have a Home; Making Money Work Harder; and Making Membership Matter.

"We have an ambition to make a positive impact through buying and selling homes with our estate agencies and by financing homes through our home financing business, in order to tackle the UK's housing crisis by enabling more first-time buyers to realise their homeownership aspirations without access to 'the bank of Mum and Dad'.