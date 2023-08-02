Cannock bike shop picks up top award

Lynne and Steve Biddulph with staff member Dan Gannon at the back

Bridgtown Cycles, in Walkmill Lane, will soon be picking up a trophy after being named Premium Bike Shop of the Year.

The family-run business, which opened in 1981, sells a wide range of bikes, clothing and accessories and also operates a service centre.

Assistant manager Lynne Biddulph, whose husband Steve manages the shop, said she was "over the moon".

The 54-year-old, who lives in Burntwood, is a keen cyclist herself and has broken several endurance cycling records.

She said: "People have been really supportive saying we really deserved it, it's really nice.

"It's a family run business. We try our best to keep people cycling and we get people from all over the country coming to the store.

"We sell a range of bikes from children's to very expensive road bikes, even the folding ones are very popular."