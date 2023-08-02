Cannock bike shop picks up top award

Bridgtown Cycles, in Walkmill Lane, will soon be picking up a trophy after being named Premium Bike Shop of the Year.
The family-run business, which opened in 1981, sells a wide range of bikes, clothing and accessories and also operates a service centre.
Assistant manager Lynne Biddulph, whose husband Steve manages the shop, said she was "over the moon".
The 54-year-old, who lives in Burntwood, is a keen cyclist herself and has broken several endurance cycling records.
She said: "People have been really supportive saying we really deserved it, it's really nice.
"It's a family run business. We try our best to keep people cycling and we get people from all over the country coming to the store.
"We sell a range of bikes from children's to very expensive road bikes, even the folding ones are very popular."
When asked what the most popular bike was with customers, she said: "We specialise in high end road bikes but with electric bikes coming along we sell a lot of those at the moment."