Cannock bike shop picks up top award

By Lisa O'Brien

A bike shop in Cannock has picked up a top accolade in the Midlands Enterprise Awards.

Lynne and Steve Biddulph with staff member Dan Gannon at the back

Bridgtown Cycles, in Walkmill Lane, will soon be picking up a trophy after being named Premium Bike Shop of the Year.

The family-run business, which opened in 1981, sells a wide range of bikes, clothing and accessories and also operates a service centre.

Assistant manager Lynne Biddulph, whose husband Steve manages the shop, said she was "over the moon".

Lynne and Steve Biddulph

The 54-year-old, who lives in Burntwood, is a keen cyclist herself and has broken several endurance cycling records.

She said: "People have been really supportive saying we really deserved it, it's really nice.

"It's a family run business. We try our best to keep people cycling and we get people from all over the country coming to the store.

"We sell a range of bikes from children's to very expensive road bikes, even the folding ones are very popular."

When asked what the most popular bike was with customers, she said: "We specialise in high end road bikes but with electric bikes coming along we sell a lot of those at the moment."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

