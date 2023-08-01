Lesters target further expansion with machine investment

Mark Aucott

Lesters, which employs more than 60 people, has installed a second TCY Casemaker with Fossaluzza pre-feeder and automatic palletiser/stacker at its Burntwood factory in a bid to deliver significant growth.

This state-of-the-art N6 Casemaker is capable of printing in three colours and, importantly, will double the firm’s value added ‘regular case’ capacity and reduce lead times, giving the family business the capability to run 250 boxes per minute as opposed to the current 120 level.

Billy Hutchinson, managing director of Lesters, said: “Our original TCY Jumbo Casemaker has been in for just over 18 months now and has been a real game-changer for our company.

“It helped us cope with the unprecedented demand we’ve seen, so it made perfect sense to expand our capacity with a second machine. We had to do a lot of strengthening of the floor during the installation, but the technology is now up and running and will help us target even more opportunities in a host of growing sectors.”

He continued: “One of these markets is automotive and the rapidly developing EV market that is associated with the move to electric cars. We’ve already won some exciting work here to develop bespoke packaging that protects the product, but also lends itself to the modern brand and its shelf appeal.”

To complement this investment Mark Aucott joins Lesters to head up its specialist automotive division, bringing 20 years of supply chain knowledge and project management expertise with him, including dealing with some of the world’s largest car manufacturers.

He has a strong technical background and significant experience in design and innovation and will work with existing and target automotive clients, exploring how packaging can help OEMs lower their supply chain costs and meet their sustainability targets across all parts of the process.

“My ambition is to ensure that Lesters is the supplier of choice for the automotive world when it comes to their packaging needs,” said Mr Aucott.

“It’s not just about providing a box; it’s about optimising supply chains and building long-term partnerships that allow us to drive change in the market with new innovations. We’re already achieving this with a number of clients, and we’ve only just got started," he added.