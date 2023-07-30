Council accused of 'actively harming' Wolverhampton economy after 'staggering' closure rate rise

A document from the city council has showed that between January and March of this year, the rate of closures rose by 170 per cent when compared to the last three months of 2022.
A Wolverhampton councillor has accused the city council of "actively harming the local economy" after the staggering rate of business closures in the city was revealed.
