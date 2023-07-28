Half year profits up for Diamond Bus owner

The owner of Diamond Bus saw profits improve in its latest half year

The Tividale-headquartered group went from a £4,000 profit a year earlier to £865,000 for the six months to the end of May.

Passenger numbers remain at 90 to 95 per cent of pre-Covid levels for Rotala, which includes Diamond Bus with services in the Black Country, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire.

Group revenue was up about 35 per cent to £52.6 million for the half year.

Rotala says that trading is in line with the board's expectations for 2022-2023.

Since May it has completed the sale of its Bolton depot for £12.7m which has helped reduce net debt to £32m.