Strikes date at Amazon centre

Members of the union GMB at the centre on Towers Business Park recently voted to take industrial action

More than 1,100 Amazon workers are expected to down tools across two fulfilment centres. There will also be strikes at the Coventry centre on August 4 and 5.

The strike dates come on the anniversary of the historic first walkouts at Amazon in the UK, after workers were offered a pay rise of just 35p per hour

They will bring the total days lost to strike action at Amazon this year to 26.

Rachel Fagan, GMB senior organiser, said: "One year ago, Amazon workers downed tools in disgust after managers announced one of the world’s wealthiest companies would be offering a pay rise of just 35p.

“12 months on and Amazon is now facing the biggest week of industrial action in the company’s history – across two sites.

"Amazon has thrown everything at stopping this, but workers have stood firm on the picket line and are more determined than ever to win £15 and union rights. "

The union has said that 86 per cent of its members at Rugley who voted had backed strike action.

It claims more than 100 workers at the West Midlands site are set to walk out.

Amazon says it regularly reviews pay to ensure it offers competitive wages and benefits. In less than a year, minimum pay has risen by 10 per cent and by more than 37 per cent since 2018.

Last month Amazon revealed that it plans to close Rugeley. Consultation is still ongoing over the closure with the opening of a new fulfilment centre at Sutton Coldfield.

The 1,000 workers at Rugeley have been offered the opportunity to move to the new building, which will employ 1,400, or other Amazon sites.