Half year sales down for brickmakers

Forterra has one of its factories at Cradley

The Northampton-based group, which includes the Cradley Special Brick factory on Corngreaves Trading Estate, Cradley Heath, saw revenue fall 17.8 per cent to £183.2 million in the six months to the end of June.

Pre-tax profits were down 59 per cent from £44.2m to £18.1m over the same period.

Construction of its new £95m Desford brick factory is almost complete.

Its Howley Park brick factory has been mothballed and other production reductions have been implemented.

Chief executive Neil Ash said it was a resilient performance despite the challenging trading conditions faced in its markets.

"Looking ahead, we are optimistic that the group's results will benefit from a number of positive drivers including: the efficiency benefits of Desford; an end to customer inventory reduction; the opportunity to substitute imported bricks; stabilising energy costs with approximately 70 per cent of our requirement for 2024 secured and the cost benefits of our restructuring actions.