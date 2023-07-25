Sold! Talbots Law delivers auctioneer buy-out

Judith Woolgar, Will Farmer and Rachel Holland of Fieldings Auctioneers

The deal, which was led by director Mike Linford and assisted by Andrew Martin, boosts the legal firm’s growing reputation in supporting management buy-outs and mergers and acquisitions activity.

Founded in 2001, Fieldings Auctioneers has become a prominent player in the auction industry over the last 22 years, offering valuation and auctioneer services across an array of specialist areas spanning ceramics, collectables, furniture, mid-century design, vinyl, toys, glass, jewellery, militaria, and medals, to paintings, prints and watercolours.

Judith Woolgar said: “Talbots guided us through the management buy-out process with professionalism, clarity, and unending patience. Andrew was always available to answer any questions and we hope this is the beginning of a mutually beneficial business relationship in the years to come.”

Mike Linford, director and head of corporate and commercial at Talbots Law, added his support: “We were delighted to work with Will, Judith and Rachel on their recent acquisition.

“The passion they have for what they do is infectious, and we look forward to continuing to work with the them as they grow the business in the future.

“Our Corporate Team continues to go from strength to strength and MBOs are just one of a number of ways in which we are able to assist our clients with their business needs.”