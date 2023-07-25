Pubs company consulting over 260 redundancies

The Red Lion in Sedgley is a Craft Union pub

Stonegate, which is the UK's largest pubs company with over 4,500 sites including many in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire, is consulting over the restructuring of its central functions and operations management team.

Over the last couple of months the company, which was formed in 2010, has carried out a strategic review.

Stonegate says it is entering into a consultation process on proposals which might result in up to 260 roles being made redundant.

Wherever possible it will look at avoiding redundancies by finding people alternative roles.

It says the strategy will position the group for profitable growth.

Stonegate has been looking at selling odd some pubs to pay down debt and it has also been hit by increased energy costs and dampened consumer confidence in recent months.

Stonegate started by buying 333 pubs from Mitchells & Butlers and became the UK's biggest pubs group with the purchase of Ei – the former Enterprise Inns – in 2020 for £1.27 billion..