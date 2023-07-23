The Uniform Room sews up deal to move to Multipark Pensnett

The Pensnett Estate

The Uniform Room has agreed a five-year lease for Building 1, Bay 1 at Multipark Pensnett, with commercial property and investment company LCP, part of M Core, which owns and manages the estate at Kingswinford.

The move will see the family-owned and run business increase its operational and back-office space to 5,300 sq ft – more than doubling its existing space at its current Cradley Heath home.

Jordan Crumpton, co-owner and director, said the move will enable The Uniform Room, which counts the BBC, Coca-Cola and the NHS among its customers, to install new machinery to meet growing customer demand. He is also looking to increase staff numbers and is investing a total of £100,000 in the move.

“We have been going through a strong period of growth and need to expand our premises so we can add new embroidery machines to keep up with the demand,” said Jordan, who runs the business with his wife, Sophie.

“The new space will give us the space we need now and is flexible enough for us to add a mezzanine in the future, when we need it, to take the total space to over 9000 sq ft.”

Fit out, which includes creating additional office space, is under way now, with an anticipated move in date of the end of August.

Mr Crumpton plans to add to the complement of eight staff immediately – with a marketing executive and sales person – and employ further production staff early next year, with the aim of having a roll call of 14 employees.

Paula James, LCP industrial lettings manager at LCP, said she had worked closely with the Uniform Room for more than a year to ensure it secured suitable premises.

“It is most encouraging to hear that the company is thriving, resulting in it taking additional floor space that will help to accommodate its growth. We’re pleased it chose to relocate to Multipark Pensnett, which is our flagship estate and home to more than 200 businesses and renowned for its excellent facilities.”