New Greggs in Tamworth creates 14 jobs

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Greggs has opened a new shop today in Tamworth, creating 14 new jobs for the area.

The shop, on Tame Trade Park, Ninian Way, will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and delicious vegan alternatives.

Delicious, freshly-made bakes and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go and customers will also be able to make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App.

Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink, served until 11am every day.

The shop’s opening hours are Monday to Saturday: 6:30am-9pm and Sunday: 9am – 5pm.

Shop Manager Jennifer Dawes said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Tamworth has brought 14 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

