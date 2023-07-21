New Greggs in Tamworth creates 14 jobs

Greggs has a new store

The shop, on Tame Trade Park, Ninian Way, will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and delicious vegan alternatives.

Delicious, freshly-made bakes and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go and customers will also be able to make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App.

Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink, served until 11am every day.

The shop’s opening hours are Monday to Saturday: 6:30am-9pm and Sunday: 9am – 5pm.

Shop Manager Jennifer Dawes said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or Click + Collect.”