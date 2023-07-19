New Italian restaurant creates 25 jobs

The interior of Paradiso

The restaurant will open to the public on Thursday, July 27 at 9am.

It will be the fourth Paradiso in the West Midlands, with other sites in Oldbury, Bromsgrove, and Hall Green.

The Amalfi-coast inspired menu features authentic Italian dishes.

The restaurant can seat 60 people and there is an open kitchen.

Paradiso area manager Salim Ahmed, said: “We are excited to join the Jewellery Quarter community. We can wait to serve up authentic Italian food to everyone.e don’t serve alcohol, as we want to provide a healthier and more mindful experience.”

To celebrate the opening, there will be 25 per cent off food during the first week to August 2 followed by 15 per cent off throughout the second week to August 9.