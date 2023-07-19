Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Italian restaurant creates 25 jobs

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Paradiso, an Italian pizzeria and pasta trattoria, is opening its doors in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.

The interior of Paradiso
The interior of Paradiso

The restaurant will open to the public on Thursday, July 27 at 9am.

It will be the fourth Paradiso in the West Midlands, with other sites in Oldbury, Bromsgrove, and Hall Green.

The Amalfi-coast inspired menu features authentic Italian dishes.

The restaurant can seat 60 people and there is an open kitchen.

Paradiso area manager Salim Ahmed, said: “We are excited to join the Jewellery Quarter community. We can wait to serve up authentic Italian food to everyone.e don’t serve alcohol, as we want to provide a healthier and more mindful experience.”

To celebrate the opening, there will be 25 per cent off food during the first week to August 2 followed by 15 per cent off throughout the second week to August 9.

There will also be pop up sampling during opening week, for local businesses, residents and visitors in the Jewellery Quarter.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News