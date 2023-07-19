Neil Rami

The body – which raises Britain’s profile worldwide to develop the country’s visitor economy – picked Birmingham thanks to its strong international and UK transport links and availability of local talent.

VisitBritain/VisitEngland also cited its successful working relationship with the Birmingham, Solihull and Black Country Local Visitor Economy Partnership.

The region helped to deliver the UK’s most popular Commonwealth Games in 2022.

The West Midlands Growth Company, the region’s investment promotion and destination management agency, supported VisitBritain/VisitEngland throughout the competitive national process.

It will continue to assist the tourism body during the coming months by securing the right long-term office space, sourcing local talent and helping it to forge ever-closer links with West Midlands partners and educational institutions.

Neil Rami, chief executive of the West Midlands Growth Company, said: “The West Midlands Growth Company led a decisive bid that showcased the West Midlands’ irrefutable strengths as a growing and successful headquarter economy.

“VisitBritain/VisitEngland’s decision to establish its new office in Birmingham is testament to the well-evidenced talent pool, transport connectivity and business support infrastructure we have in place to enable important and far-reaching organisations to thrive.

“The move also underscores the significance of the West Midlands’ vital contribution to the visitor economy and our ability to meaningfully shape policy in this space. We look forward to our continued, productive partnership with VisitBritain/VisitEngland and making its Birmingham headquarters a roaring success.”

VisitBritain/VisitEngland will follow in the footsteps of other government departments and bodies, which have successfully relocated to the West Midlands in recent years. These include HM Revenue & Customs to Birmingham; Homes England to Coventry and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to Wolverhampton.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “With record tourist numbers, world class museums, excellent connectivity to the whole country and, of course, following on from the spectacular 2022 Commonwealth Games, Birmingham is the perfect place for VisitBritain.

“It is great to see yet another leading organisation place confidence in us and choose to call the West Midlands home.”

Patricia Yates, chief executive of VisitBritain/VisitEngland, said: “Following many months of careful consideration, we are delighted to announce that VisitBritain/VisitEngland will be opening a new hub office in Birmingham from April 2024. Birmingham has excellent transport links for both our international and Britain based staff and key stakeholders, a broad talent pool and good office space.

“Basing our hub office in Birmingham also brings us closer to our regional stakeholders across England including the West Midlands Growth Company, a Local Visitor Economy Partnership, with whom we already have a strong working relationship.

“We have seen other government departments and private sector companies successfully transition their operations to the city. We are excited about the opportunities and perspectives that having our headquarters in Birmingham will bring, as we continue our work to drive the economic benefits from tourism across the nations and regions and to support the industry.