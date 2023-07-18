Buyer snaps up part of Brierley Hill's Waterfront for £2.72 million

The Waterfront at Brierley Hill which sold for £2.72 million

The 42.6-acre site, taking in properties and land on either side of the Dudley Canal, featured in an online auction run by property company Savills on Tuesday.

It had a guide price of £2.5 million but bids started at only £1.9m.

The auctioneer had authority to sell at below that price but bids slowly topped the guide, with an online bidder finally getting what auctioneer Nicholson Boyd described as "a hell of an opportunity".

The Waterfront includes offices, shops, leisure units and car parks with three bridges connecting the two parcels of land, which have their own separate road access.

It has current rental income of £415,179 a year.