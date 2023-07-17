Union members vote for action at Amazon in Rugeley

The Amazon fulfilment centre at Rugeley..

The union announced the outcome of a strike ballot at the company's site at Tower Business Park.

It said 86 per cent of its members who voted had backed strike action.

The union claims more than 100 workers at the West Midlands site are now set to walk out.

It comes as the GMB reached 1,000 members at the Coventry fulfilment centre after 22 days of strike action in the ongoing dispute over pay and union rights.

GMB members will now plan strike dates at what will be only the second Amazon site in the UK where workers have taken industrial action.

Stuart Richards, GMB senior organiser, said: "The is a game changing moment in the campaign to force Amazon to treat it's workers like human beings.

"They've thrown everything at stopping this, but workers at Amazon Rugeley have organised and delivered a clear message that they demand fair pay and union rights."

Amazon issued a statement in response to the announcement of the planned action: “We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits. In less than a year, our minimum pay has risen by 10 per cent and by more than 37 per cent since 2018.

"We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities. These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”

Last month Amazon revealed that it plans to close Rugeley. Consultation is still ongoing over the closure with the opening of a new fulfilment centre at Sutton Coldfield.

The 1,000 workers at Rugeley have been offered the opportunity to move to the new building, which will employ 1,400, or other Amazon sites.