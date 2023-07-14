The best in business in Wolverhampton

All the winners from the evening

The Wolverhampton Business Improvement District Excellence Awards took place at Grand Station on Thursday.

The people's favourite business was the subject of a public vote and Eclipse Kickboxing in Tempest Street received the highest total of 662 votes.

Owner Fran Zuccala, a two times world full contact kickboxing champion, started the business 32 years ago in Temple Street aged 18 with a £3,000 Prince's Trust award.

He said he was amazed to have won.

"We are a bit of a hidden secret – right in the heart of Wolverhampton.

"Getting the people's favourite award is like winning the lottery. It shows how many people we have touched over the years," he added.

Eclipse also offers ju-jitsu and boxing training and has started women's self defence classes

The unsung heroes award was won by Kelly Walker-Reed, chairman and trustee of Wolverhampton LGBT in School Street.

Kelly said the charity and business had been going for six years supporting the LGBT community in the city including offering counselling and a range of activities. It has a team of 50 counsellors and volunteers.

"It is wonderful to get recognition and the award is deserved by the entire team," she said.

Bounce back champion was Smithridge Healthcare in Darlington Street which speicalises in care recruitment and has more than 200 care staff and nurses on its books

The Arena Theatre in Wulfruna Street, which is part of the University of Wolverhampton, received the diversity and inclusion award.

Artistic director Neil Reading said: "We are delighted to win. This is what the Arena is all about.

"We want to work with communities across the city. Our door is always open."

The rising star winner was Kathryn Southan from Wednesfield, who works for Henns Jewellers in princess Street.

Community champion was Simple Acts of Kindness in Cleveland Street.

Founder Leanne McDonald said the organisation had been set up in lockdown three years ago and was helping more than 200 families a year with everything from furniture to clothes.

Start up of the year was won by restaurant and bar BANK in Lichfield Street.

Managing director of Wolverhampton BID, Cherry Shine, said: "The quality of entries has been exceptional."

She said the awards had been started to give the recognition that busineses and organisations in the city deserved and a platform to shout about their achievements.

"I'm proud to see everyone here having fund and celebrating the incredible work of the businesses and people in our city centre," she enthused/

There were four excellence awards with photographic shop MaxSpielmann in Dudley Street receiving the retail award, Dancebox dance studio in Clarence Street winning for hospitality and leisure, independent hair salon Shear Perfection in Salop Street for health, beauty and wellbeing and Nationwide Building Society, Dudley Street, for professional services.

Senior branch manager at Nationwide, Mark Bourton-Payne said the building society, which had a team of 13, had been in the city for 120 years.

"I'm absolutely delighted to win. I have a fantastic team that have achieved this. I couldn't be prouder of them," he said.

Max Spielmann manager Dale Ebbans said great customer service from his team of four was the reason for their award.

More than 90 businesses and organisations entered the inaugural awards and 50 were represented on the night.

Drumming group Hit the Dohl from Wolverhampton provided the entertainment to greet guests including Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson, who said: "It is important to champion businesses in Wolverhampton. This is a great event for the city that should be part of the calendar."

The evening also raised funds for charity partners Compton care and The Haven, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary

The Haven was also among the winners, taking home the marketing activity of the year award.

BID chairman Iain Watkins, a director at the Grand Theatre, said the awards had shown just how many talented people were pouring their energy in to the life and success of the city centre, which was a special place.