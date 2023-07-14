Radio shake-up could put up to 40 local journalists at risk of axe

Up to 40 local journalists are believed to be at risk of redundancy in plans to centralise radio news

Radio brands served by London-based Global’s local journalists include the Capital, Heart and Smooth networks across the country.

In Birmingham, Heart West Midlands and Smooth West Midlands are based on the eighth floor of Brindley Place in the city centre.

Across the country up to 40 journalists jobs are believed to be at risk in the restructuring of 11 newsrooms, some of which are set to close.

The plan is estimated to put three to five reporters and news readers in each newsroom at risk of redundancy.

Those affected are also based in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Milton Keynes, Bristol, Cardiff, Wrexham and Fareham.

Some of the newsrooms would close as part of the restructure – including Leeds and Newcastle.