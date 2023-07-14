Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Radio shake-up could put up to 40 local journalists at risk of axe

By John CorserBirminghamBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Journalists working in Birmingham city centre are among those at risk of redundancy under plans for Global Radio to centralise its news operation.

Up to 40 local journalists are believed to be at risk of redundancy in plans to centralise radio news
Up to 40 local journalists are believed to be at risk of redundancy in plans to centralise radio news

Radio brands served by London-based Global’s local journalists include the Capital, Heart and Smooth networks across the country.

In Birmingham, Heart West Midlands and Smooth West Midlands are based on the eighth floor of Brindley Place in the city centre.

Across the country up to 40 journalists jobs are believed to be at risk in the restructuring of 11 newsrooms, some of which are set to close.

The plan is estimated to put three to five reporters and news readers in each newsroom at risk of redundancy.

Those affected are also based in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Milton Keynes, Bristol, Cardiff, Wrexham and Fareham.

Some of the newsrooms would close as part of the restructure – including Leeds and Newcastle.

Global said: “Whilst it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment on specific circumstances that may affect individuals, like any business, we’re constantly reviewing our structures and processes.”

Business
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News