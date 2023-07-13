New chairman for NEC Group

Paul Thandi

Paul Thandi will succeed current chairman Peter Phillipson who is stepping down from the board of the group which takes in the National Exhibition Centre at Birmingham, the International Convention Centre, Vox Conference Venue, Resorts World Arena and Utilita Arena.

Mr Thandi was appointed group chief executive in late 2006, bringing over 20 years’ experience in the media and events industries.

Since then, he has completely transformed the business and secured record levels of growth.

The group now annually connects around seven million people through shared experiences of business, live entertainment, sport and leisure at more than 750 events. It has hosted a wealth of world-class events during Thandi’s tenure, from the G7 Summit and Conservative Party Conferences, to Crufts, Concert for Ukraine, Wireless Festival and last summer’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Unde his stewardship the group has made multi-million-pound investments, redeveloping both arenas, introducing greater digital and ticketing technology and enhancing its business intelligence capabilities.

He has also agreed major commercial partnerships with internationally renowned organisations such as Genting and Merlin Entertainments.

He also steered the group from public sector ownership to private ownership through two management buyouts. The first was backed by LDC in 2015, and then a sale of the business in 2018 to the world’s largest private equity business, Blackstone.

From September 4 Melanie Smith will take on the role of NEC Group chief executive.

She has a wealth of leadership experience, most recently as the CEO of Ocado.

Mr Thandi said: “To be at the helm of this incredible business for so many years has been an honour and I look forward to maintaining a key role in driving the growth of the group. We have been lucky to secure Mel to take on the leadership position. The importance of our people and my belief in giving them the best leadership, support and strategy, are all values that Mel shares close to her in her business and personal life, and I look forward to working with her over the coming years. It has been the greatest pleasure being CEO – there are more incredible things to come for the NEC Group.”

The group’s chief financial officer, Richard Ashton, will be stepping down from the position and Paul Reeve is expected to joinas the new chief financial officer in October, with Mr Aston remaining in post until this time.