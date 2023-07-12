Tenpin operator enjoyed a record Easter

Tenpin at Crown Wharf Retail Park in Walsall

The group operates 49 bowling and family entertainment centres, including Tenpin at Dudley, Stafford, Telford and Walsall.

For the half year to July 2 there was continued sales growth of 3.2 per cent building on the record first half in 2022.

Easter saw the biggest sales week in the group's history.

The significant estate expansion continues with at least four new openings during the course of 2023. Milton Keynes is ready to open at the end of July and Dundee building works are almost compete and it will be ready to open in August. Work has begun on a new entertainment centre in the heart of Sheffield.

Electricity costs have now been fixed to September 2026 at a level which is significantly below what had been originally forecast.

The group is now delivering sales 57 per cent ahead of pre-Covid levels.

Ten has taken the decision to maintain bowling prices at 2019 levels and has limited food and drink price increases to the minimum necessary to only cover inflationary costs.

The group's ongoing refurbishment programme has seen seven centres transformed in the first half of 2023, including Tenpin Telford, with new games and activities added, resulting in strong sales growth.

Ten Entertainnent expects to report pre-tax profit for the first half that is slightly ahead of last year. It will announce its full half year results on September 20.

Chief executive Graham Blackwell said: "I am delighted that the first half of 2023 has delivered growth despite a difficult economic backdrop.

"We have been relentless in our focus on value-for-money and high-quality entertainment and our customers have rewarded us with their loyalty. We continue to evolve and improve our proposition with new sites, new games and activities.