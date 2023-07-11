Talbots Law buys Wright Solicitors

Julia Allely (director for family care), Pardeep Jassal (director for private family), Stan Williets (director for trusts and estates) with Dave Hodgetts (chief executive of Talbots Law)

The employee-owned law firm, which now employs over 400 people, has purchased Wright Solicitors, one of the town’s longest-established legal specialists dating back to 1919.

Directors Stan Williets, Julia Allely and Pardeep Jassal will be staying on as part of the deal, alongside the other 22 members of staff who will all be moving to Talbots’ recently renovated offices in Wolverhampton Street.

The deal is a big boost for Dudley’s regeneration and brings together two respected local firms, offering the highest standards in corporate, family, property and trusts and estates law.

Dave Hodgetts, who joined as chief executive of Talbots Law in 2021, said: “Wright Solicitors is a practice we have admired for some time, and we are delighted to bring them into the Talbots family, strengthening our presence and capabilities in a place we both call home.

“The two companies have tremendous history in the Black Country and Worcestershire, not to mention similar values of trust, integrity and delivering a high level of personal service. These characteristics will remain an integral part of how we do business now and in the future.”

He continued: “Wright Solicitors is generating over £1m of fees annually and we believe that we can grow this considerably by allowing existing clients to tap into some of the additional legal services we already offer, as well as targeting new clients in Dudley.”

Like Talbots, Wright Solicitors has a strong historical tie to the region having been founded in Dudley in 1919 by William Wright, who spotted an opportunity to open his own practice whilst working at a local law firm.

His son Malcolm joined the business in 1930, whereby it became William Wright & Son, the name it has been known by up until it was incorporated into its current identity, Wright Solicitors, in 2017.

Run by directors Stan Williets, Julia Allely and Pardeep Jassal, the company has grown into one of Dudley’s leading legal specialists, as well as boasting a second office in Bewdley.

Mr Hodgetts added: “The fact we are gaining a new office in the beautiful North Worcestershire town is a major plus point for the deal and we already have plans to invest in the location and take on more staff.”

Mr Williets, who has been at Wright Solicitors since 1997, added his support: “We wanted to protect the values that the business was established on and moving into the Talbots family does that perfectly.

“It will be business as usual for our clients, who can expect to receive the same level of service and professionalism they always have, with the additional bonus now of additional legal capabilities that come with being part of a larger organisation.”

Talbot Law’s Wolverhampton Street office has recently been modernised as part of a £100,000 investment. This includes new LED lighting, modern office furniture and relaxed break-out areas.