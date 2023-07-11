Revenue falls for brickmaking group

Forterra has one of its factories at Cradley

The group, which includes the Cradley Special Brick factory on Corngreaves Trading Estate, Cradley Heath, will report its full half year results on July 27.

It said results were broadly in line with expectations and had been delivered against a backdrop of challenging trading conditions.

Forterra's adjusted pre-tax profit is expected to be about £18m.

It has seen progressive signs of market improvement through May and June, but the improvement has been less pronounced than previously anticipated

Selling prices have remained firm and Fortera's cost base has been stable.