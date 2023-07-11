Notification Settings

Revenue falls for brickmaking group

By John Corser

Brickmaking group Forterra expects to report revenue down 18 per cent to £183 million for the half year to the end of June.

Forterra has one of its factories at Cradley

The group, which includes the Cradley Special Brick factory on Corngreaves Trading Estate, Cradley Heath, will report its full half year results on July 27.

It said results were broadly in line with expectations and had been delivered against a backdrop of challenging trading conditions.

Forterra's adjusted pre-tax profit is expected to be about £18m.

It has seen progressive signs of market improvement through May and June, but the improvement has been less pronounced than previously anticipated

Selling prices have remained firm and Fortera's cost base has been stable.

In response to the challenging market conditions, and with brick production capacity increasing with the opening of the new Desford factory, Forterra has mothballed its Howley Park brick factory and implemented other production reductions which will reduce fixed costs by around £10m on an annualised basis

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

