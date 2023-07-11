More over-50s find work in Black Country

The Molineux House Jobcentre in Temple Street, Wolverhampton

Jobcentre Plus has stepped up its work with unemployed people in that age group in recent months.

Nicky Perkins, employer and partnerships manager at Molineux House Jobcentre, Wolverhampton, said the latest unemployment and claimant count figures showed a reduction among the 50-plus group across the Black Country.

She said efforts were being put into equipping the age group with skills needed by businesses coming into the area.

"Work coaches are playing a crucial role to support jobseekers develop their full potential by encouraging them to review their skill and abilities, while identifying barriers to starting, or progressing in world of work.

“Importantly, specialist support is available for those aged 50-plus, or with a health condition, so they remain connected with opportunities, and for parents on Universal Credit, there are now increased childcare payments.

“Locally we are running regular Civil Service sector-based work academies to provide customers with strong all round employability skills for roles not just within the Civil Service. We are also supporting the NHS and Midland Metro recruitment with sector-based work academy programmes," she explained.

Work coaches are doing both group and one-to-one sessions across the Black Country and the over-50s are also being given help with IT.

Work with the 18 to 24-year-old age group is also being stepped up including by organising jobs fairs.

The latest fair held at The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton on Tuesday, July 11, saw 250 young people attend.

"We had representatives from many employment sectors and we were really pleased with the numbers that attended to find out about opportunities," added Mrs Perkins.

A jobs fair aimed at all ages is also planned at Bilston Jobcentre on July 20 and a students jobs fair is being organised at Sandwell College in September.

A Movement to Work programme has also been started for the Black Country aimed at people aged 18 to 29. It involves running week-long online courses involving employers and inspirational speakers.

"The Black Country is third nationally for the number of young people starting these courses," said Mrs Perkins.

People aged 50 and over can out about help that is available at their local Jobcentre.