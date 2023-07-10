Reopening date announced for Stourbridge's historic Talbot Hotel

The Talbot Hotel in High Street, Stourbridge

New owners Westbourne Leisure have refurbished the 17th Century Talbot Hotel in High Street.

The bar, restaurant and bedrooms have all been fully refurbished.

The hotel is due to reopen on July 31.

It closed last year after long-term residents were forced out of the hotel.

Directors of its previous operators, New Horizons Ltd, were sent to jail for flouting fire regulations. Joao Maia E Silva, 46, of Chipping Norton, and Shaun Melson, 57, of Brackley, Northamptonshire, were jailed for eight months at Wolverhampton Crown Court after admitting they endangered life by not adhering to fire safety requirements.

The hotel had become a magnet for anti-social behaviour and groups who used the facilities were locked out without warning in April last year.

The final guests staying there were vulnerable people staying there on a temporary basis with their rooms paid for by the benefits system.