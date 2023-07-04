Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

More passengers carried by Wizz Air

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Low-cost airline Wizz Air, which operates flights from Birmingham Airport, enjoyed a 22.5 per cent rise in passenger numbers in June.

A Wizz Air A321
A Wizz Air A321

It carried 5.3 million passengers in the month.

The fast-growing European airline

Wizz Air continued to grow its network. New flights from Tirana in Albaina to Birmingham, will start in the upcoming winter season. T

The airline currently operates a fleet of 184 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

Business
News
Transport
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News