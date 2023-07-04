More passengers carried by Wizz Air

The family-run Wednesbury pub where all are welcome after major transformation
Low-cost airline Wizz Air, which operates flights from Birmingham Airport, enjoyed a 22.5 per cent rise in passenger numbers in June.
It carried 5.3 million passengers in the month.
The fast-growing European airline
Wizz Air continued to grow its network. New flights from Tirana in Albaina to Birmingham, will start in the upcoming winter season. T
The airline currently operates a fleet of 184 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.