Fortress marks 10-year partnership by extending contract

Bob Parker (Nemco operations director), Karen Stead and Marite Danilevica (both Fortress)

The designer and manufacturer of customised safety equipment is celebrating 10 years of supply from Nemco of assembled printed circuit boards for a growing range of its products that keep hundreds of thousands of people safe every day.

What started as prototype support and a few thousand assembled PCBs has now grown to volumes in excess of 90,000 per year and covering more than 50 different board variations across various solutions, including mGard trapped key, proNet, amgard ethernet enabled interlock, Atom and tGard configurable interlocks.

The business will be worth £2 million per year for Nemco, which is on course to hit its best-ever sales year.

Michael Trice, design manager at Fortress, commented: “Nemco boards are in all but two of our product ranges and that’s testament to the quality of the components supplied.

“We know the PCBs will work at the first time of asking and this means production and assembly at our factory in Wolverhampton is not held up and we can meet urgent client requirements. It’s a relationship that is going from strength to strength as we continue our collaborative new design approach.”

There has been a lot of talk about disruption in the electronics supply chain and this is something Nemco has helped Fortress overcome through flexibility of supply, just-in-time production and providing alternative components to negate shortages across the sector.

This has ensured that many Fortress products can be supplied to customers in just two weeks, thanks to forward scheduling and advancing ordering.

Karen Stead, head of supply chain at Fortress, provided her insight: “We are looking at another year of sustained growth by staying true to our mission of ‘saving lives by providing the best safety solutions’.

“To achieve this we need to have really strong relationships with our suppliers in place and the way we work with Nemco is a fantastic blueprint for us to use. There’s complete transparency on both sides and the understanding we have built up means we can pull off volumes at relatively short notice.”

Bob Parker, operations director of Nemco, added: “We work really hard to build strategic relationships with our customers – it’s about a lot more than just supplying boards.

“Our partnership with Fortress is the perfect example of our approach. We work with its design team on new product introductions and then offer technical advice on the most efficient design for manufacturing process.”