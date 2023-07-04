Former Wolverhampton-based Carillion finance chief disqualified as director for 11 years

Zafar Khan

Zafar Khan had served as Carillion’s finance director for less than a year before its collapse in early 2018.

The boardroom ban has been handed down by the Government’s Insolvency Service.

It is the first ban imposed under the Company Director Disqualification Act against any former Carillion executive.

An Insolvency Service spokesperson said: “The Insolvency Service, acting on behalf of The Secretary of State for Business and Trade, has accepted a disqualification undertaking from Zafar Iqbal Khan for 11 years for his conduct as a director of Carillion Plc.

“As the litigation against the remaining directors is ongoing, with a trial set to commence the week of October 16, 2023, the Insolvency Service is unable to comment any further.”

The outsourcing and construction giant went into liquidation with debts of £7 billion and the loss of 30,000 jobs in January 2023.

Proceedings against a number of others, including former chief executive Richard Howson, remain ongoing.

In a letter to MPs sent weeks after Carillion’s collapse, Mr Khan said he had been at odds with the company’s board about disclosures relating to its financial health.

“Whilst I fully accept responsibility for my actions as a director of Carillion plc, I do genuinely believe that it was the level of debt which had been allowed to grow in previous years which was the principal contributing factor to the difficulties Carillion experienced in 2017 as trading conditions worsened,” he wrote.

He added that his contract was terminated by the company in September 2017, four months before it ceased trading.

In total, eight former Carillion directors face bans following the launch of legal proceedings authorised by Kwasi Kwarteng, the then Business Secretary, in January 2021.

Last year, Mr Khan, Mr Howson and Richard Adam, who also served as Carillion’s finance chief, were fined a total of £870,200 for issuing misleading statements to investors about the state of the company’s finances.