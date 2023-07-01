Notification Settings

Devastated bar and grill boss hopes church can be given lifeline after restaurant closure

By Matthew Panter

The devastated director of a restaurant closing next week says she hopes someone can step into ensure the church building which has housed it can be given a lifeline.

Holy Smoke Bar is closing down after five years

Holy Smoke Bar & Grill gave a new lease of life to the United Reform Church in Stafford Road, Cannock, when opening up in 2018.

But the pandemic, rising energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis have forced the restaurant, which serves Caribbean food, to announce its closure from July 8.

However, Emma Nelson said she is praying someone might take on the site and enable it to continue in a new form.

"It's been such a struggle for us," Emma said. "Everything we faced, with Covid, was then followed by the energy hike and stock prices going up to ridiculous levels and we just weren't getting the people through the door like we used to.

"So, as a new business, we just didn't feel we had a chance to be honest with you. It feels like all the sacrifice and hard work was in vain.

"I'm devastated for the team as well because most of them have been with us all the way and have been loyal and hardworking, they have really helped us. It's a shame that it has come to this and it doesn't feel great that we have had to make the decision."

Holy Smoke Bar and Grill

She said that the responses on social media since the announcement had made her emotional and proud, as she spoke of her hope that the venue will continue.

"I have got through a few messages and have then found myself tearing up again and have to stop," she said.

"I keep reading them in batches because there are so many. We have held wedding receptions here and we have helped people create the most amazing memories so it's hard to go through them and process it all and accept that's it.

"But the one thing I am happy about and proud of is that we brought the church back to life because it's a beautiful building and had been empty for about 12 years.

"The landlord is hopeful he will be able to let it and someone else will hopefully carry on in some sort of fashion, not too dissimilar to what we did. I hope someone might have a new concept to try and they can make it work, without the challenges we had.

"Hopefully some fresh ideas can revive it because it would be a shame for the building to be empty because it's beautiful."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

