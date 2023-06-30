Opening of new drive-thru Starbucks branch creates 21 jobs

The new store

The store has opened at Tame Leisure Park, Ninian Way, Wilnecote and will be run by 23.5 Degrees, Starbucks first UK franchised business partner.

The opening marks the 100th Starbucks store which 23.5 Degrees has opened in the UK.

To celebrate, the store is offering complimentary reusable cups to the first 100 customers.

Inside the new store

The store will also host a live coffee tasting event on its Facebook page at 11am.

The Tamworth Drive Thru will support The Brain Tumour Charity and will help to raise funds and provide complimentary coffee and refreshments for charity meetings.

23.5 Degrees Managing Director, Mark Hepburn, said: “The opening of our 100th Starbucks store is a major milestone in our history, and a testament to the unwavering commitment and passion of everyone involved."

The internal decoration

"Our 100th store in Tamworth is a culmination of collective efforts, shared values, and a common love for coffee. It embodies the impact we have made in countless lives and communities across the UK and in the towns and cities we have a presence.

"We’re looking forward to getting to know our neighbours and building relationships with the local community and especially the team from our charity partner, The Brain Tumour Charity.”

The modern look