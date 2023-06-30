Notification Settings

Opening of new drive-thru Starbucks branch creates 21 jobs

By John Corser

A new Starbucks drive-thru store opens in Tamworth today – a day after a new site in Cannock opened creating 16 new jobs.

The new drive-thru Starbucks

The opening of the new site at Tamworth's Tame Leisure Park has created 21 new jobs and marks Starbucks licensee 23.5 Degrees' milestone 100th Starbucks store in the UK.

23.5 Degrees is Starbucks's first UK franchised business partner.

Complimentary Starbucks reusable cups will be presented to the first 100 customers.

The Tamworth drive-thru will support The Brain Tumour Charity. It will help to raise funds and provide complimentary coffee and refreshments for charity meetings.

23.5 Degrees managing director Mark Hepburn said: “The opening of our 100th Starbucks store is a major milestone in our history, and a testament to the unwavering commitment and passion of everyone involved.

“Our 100th store in Tamworth is a culmination of collective efforts, shared values, and a common love for coffee. It embodies the impact we have made in countless lives and communities across the UK and in the towns and cities we have a presence. We’re looking forward to getting to know our neighbours and building relationships with the local community and especially the team from our charity partner, The Brain Tumour Charity.”

Starbucks offers a 25p discount to all customers who bring a reusable cup when purchasing a drink.

