More summer routes from Birmingham Airport for easyJet

More flights from Birmingham are planned by easyJet

The new routes follow easyJet’s announcement of operating a new three-aircraft base in Birmingham from spring 2024.

The new routes are to Barcelona, Tenerife, Antalya, Berlin, Jersey, Malaga, Sharm El Sheikh, Rhodes, Alicante, Dalaman, Corfu, Heraklion, Larnaca, Tunisia and Kos.

Flights across the new routes will be on sale on easyJet.com in the coming months.

easyJet already serves 13 key domestic connections and international routes from Birmingham to popular beach and city destinations including Amsterdam, Geneva, Milan, Naples, Lisbon, Faro and Palma de Mallorca.

Paul Bixby, commercial director at easyJet holidays, said: “We’re delighted to be putting thousands of package holidays on sale from Birmingham today. We’re absolutely committed to ensuring our brilliant holidays at unbeatable prices are available to holidaymakers across the UK, so we’re pleased that those from the West Midlands can now fly from their doorstep.

“We’re offering a huge range of holidays on the 15 brand new routes. Whether customers are seeking relaxation by the pool, or a cultural city escape, we’re got a fantastic range of Europe’s most loved destinations, with hundreds of hotels to choose from.”

Ali Gayward, UK country manager at easyJet, said: “We are delighted to announce our network expansion for our new base in Birmingham, which will create around 100 direct jobs for pilots and crew and over 1,200 more indirect jobs.

“Investing in a ninth base in Birmingham further strengthens easyJet’s network by positioning it as the carrier of choice to serve UK consumers and capture the continued demand for travel, further growing its share of the UK leisure market for both the airline and easyJet holidays.”

Tom Screen, aviation director for Birmingham Airport, added: “As we look forward to easyJet basing three of its aircraft here from March 2024, we are thrilled to see the launch of easyJet holidays to BHX customers.