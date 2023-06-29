Cannock restaurant announces closure with 'heavy and devastated heart'

Holy Smoke Bar and Grill, Cannock

In an emotional post on social media, the owners of Holy Smoke Bar & Grill said they had made the difficult decision after a challenging few years.

The post said the restaurant will close on Saturday, July 8 at 10pm.

It read: "With a sad, heavy and devastated heart, we are announcing the closure of our beloved Holy Smoke Bar & Grill.

"It’s been a tough few years on us with everything that has gone on in this crazy world and we’ve struggled through the best we could but unfortunately we have come to the realisation that we cannot carry on any longer."

"We want to thank everyone who has supported us during our time here and we’ve truly loved bringing our food and service to the area.

"We hope we see you all between now and July 8 to say goodbye and thank you all personally."

The restaurant is unique as it is set in a former United Reform Church – a Grade 2 listed building, established in 1824, in Stafford Road.

The menu includes traditional Caribbean dishes, steaks, whole rack of ribs and more.

Customers reacted with sadness to the post.

Tom Francis said: "Absolutely gutted. One of the best places to eat in Cannock. Best of luck in the future guys."

Midge Steventon added: "Such sad news. It's our favourite date night and best place actually in Cannock for food. Never had a bad meal or experience at Holy Smoke. Wishing you all the best!"

Jodine Vitta added: "Oh no! I'm really really gutted to read this. We have absolutely loved our nights out at the restaurant."