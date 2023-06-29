B&M sales up13.5pc

B&M

In the 13 weeks to June 24 revenue rose from £1.16 billion to £1.31bn for B&M, which has more than 700 UK stores with many in the Black Country, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire.

It said it has seen strong, profitable trading momentum. In the UK both grocery and general merchandise categories performed very well.

Chief executive Alex Russo said: "Our strong trading momentum demonstrates the strength of our unchanged strategy to relentlessly focus on price, product and excellence in retail standards.

"The business is well positioned as we start to transition to our autumn winter season. We will continue to work hard to help all our customers manage the cost-of-living crisis."

In the UK revenue was up 11.3 per cent to £1.06bn with Heron Foods, which includes B&M Express convenience stores, rising 19.4 per cent to £135 million.