Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

More than a dozen jobs created as new Starbucks store to open in Cannock

By Lisa O'BrienCannockBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A new Starbucks store will open in Cannock tomorrow, creating 16 new jobs.

The new Starbucks store in Cannock
The new Starbucks store in Cannock

The new store is located at Cannock Linkway, in Watling Street.

Goody bags will be given to the first 150 customers.

The new Starbucks store in Cannock

Ellie Stevens, new store opening manager for operators Queensway, said: “We are excited to open our new store and look forward to welcoming the Cannock community.

"We will be offering goody bags to the first 150 customers and hosting coffee tastings throughout the day.

"We will also be inviting local business owners in the area to join us for a free drink during our first month.”

To celebrate, the mayor of Cannock, Councillor Alan Pearson, and his consort Shirley Pearson, will attend the opening.

The new Starbucks store in Cannock

Queensway’s charity partner New Life, committed to changing the lives of disabled and terminally ill children across the UK, will be selling raffle tickets to win a Starbucks box of goodies.

This will be the second Starbucks store operated by Queensway opening in Cannock, following the opening at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in 2021.

The store will offer free Wi-fi.

Customers can also order via the Starbucks UK app via Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat from Saturday.

The store will be open from 6.30am until 7.30pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7.30pm Saturdays and 8am to 5.30pm on Sundays.

Business
News
Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Entertainment
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News