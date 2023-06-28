More than a dozen jobs created as new Starbucks store to open in Cannock

The new Starbucks store in Cannock

The new store is located at Cannock Linkway, in Watling Street.

Goody bags will be given to the first 150 customers.

The new Starbucks store in Cannock

Ellie Stevens, new store opening manager for operators Queensway, said: “We are excited to open our new store and look forward to welcoming the Cannock community.

"We will be offering goody bags to the first 150 customers and hosting coffee tastings throughout the day.

"We will also be inviting local business owners in the area to join us for a free drink during our first month.”

To celebrate, the mayor of Cannock, Councillor Alan Pearson, and his consort Shirley Pearson, will attend the opening.

The new Starbucks store in Cannock

Queensway’s charity partner New Life, committed to changing the lives of disabled and terminally ill children across the UK, will be selling raffle tickets to win a Starbucks box of goodies.

This will be the second Starbucks store operated by Queensway opening in Cannock, following the opening at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in 2021.

The store will offer free Wi-fi.

Customers can also order via the Starbucks UK app via Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat from Saturday.