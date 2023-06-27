Notification Settings

The West Brom backs Mortgage Charter

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

The West Bromwich Building Society is one of more than 30 banks and building societies that have signed the Government’s new Mortgage Charter.

Chief executive Jonathan Westhoff

The charter provides support for residential mortgage customers.

It was launched on Monday but as the cost-of-living crisis continues, the West Brom has gone further to support its customers.

The West Brom's chief executive Jonathan Westhoff said: “The recent increases in interest rates is a worry for many, and the Mortgage Charter offers borrowers some security. Whilst we are delighted to sign up to this valuable initiative, we’ve already introduced significant and tangible support for any of our borrowers who may need it. We’ve removed all arrears charges to help those who are financially vulnerable, are proactively contacting customers who may need additional support and provide referrals to free debt advice charities where appropriate.”

He added: “We’re constantly reviewing the support we offer and have expert teams on hand to provide tailored options so I’d urge any of our customers who may be struggling to get in touch. Talking to us won’t impact your credit score and the sooner we know about any difficulties, the quicker we can work with you to resolve them.”

The society – the seventh largest in the UK– has branches across the Black Country, Birmingham, Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

