Multi-million pound plans submitted to turn Buffet Island into a McDonald's

The Buffet Island site on Queslett Road, Great Barr. Photo: Ashley Preece LDR.

A formal planning application has been submitted to Walsall Council for the chain to create a new drive-thru restaurant on the Queslett Road site.

Buffet Island has sat empty for several years and the local authority has already granted permission for the crumbling building to be demolished ahead of redevelopment.

If granted, McDonald’s said the new facility will represent a multi-million pound investment, while bringing 120 full and part-time jobs to the area.

As well as the restaurant itself, there will be 46 car parking spaces, a bike stand for up to 10 cycles, a children’s play area and electric charging points.

McDonald’s said: “The proposals provide the opportunity for McDonald’s to meet a long-standing requirement for a restaurant to serve this catchment area, to meet customer demand and introduce additional choice in the market.

“The relevant planning policy at national and local level have been reviewed and are supportive of proposals to develop a McDonald’s restaurant, with associated works at Buffet Island.

“The proposed development represents a multi-million pound investment creating jobs both during the construction and operation phases, resulting in many associated economic benefits for the local area.

“The proposed development will provide over 120 jobs for the community.

“Details have been provided on McDonald’s training opportunities delivered through their internal management training programme and the ability for crew members to progress their careers within McDonald’s."

The fast food restaurant chain adds: “Sufficient parking has been provided at the restaurant with accessible parking located as close to the restaurant entrance as possible. McDonald’s actively encourage more sustainable methods of transport.

“The design and layout of the proposal is appropriate in the area. Natural and neutral colours and materials will be used on the building and throughout the scheme to ensure the site integrates easily with the surroundings.

“The site represents an appropriate location for a drive-thru restaurant, which will be well placed to offer refreshments to passing customers and those in the surrounding area.”

McDonald’s said the venue operated as a Chinese restaurant for around 15 years before closing in 2020. Historically, it operated as a popular community pub known as Schofields and then The Trees.