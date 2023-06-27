LCP investing more than £1m on Pensnett estate refurbishments

The refurbished Building 29

The national commercial property and investment company’s Multipark Pensnett – which used to be known as The Pensnett Industrial Estate – has already completed the refurbishment of four buildings, totalling 68,000 sq ft, at a cost of £750,000.

It is now on course to complete a further four units, totalling 20,600 sq ft, at a cost of £110,000. This follows its £560,000 investment last year for the improvement of 92,500 sq ft of units on the KIngswinford estate.

David Charlton, industrial director, asset management, said: “Multipark Pensnett is one of the largest secure industrial estates in Europe and we’re proud that it is home to international brands, as well as nationally known companies and smaller, local independents that are building their businesses.

“This programme of building upgrades is one of the biggest we’ve undertaken in years and it means these available units are ready for occupation and can meet the demands of a 21st Century operator.

“We’re already getting a stream of enquiries and hope we can announce new tenants on Multipark Pensnett in the coming weeks.”

More than 200 companies are based at Multipark Pensnett, which is spread over 185 acres. The latest unit to be completed is Building 29 on First Avenue. This substantial refurbishment has seen the 1970s-constructed building refurbished and modernised to a high standard both internally and externally and includes new double-glazed windows, LED lighting, improved insulation and new external cladding.

It comprises a 24,246 square foot warehouse with 5.77-metre eaves and 2,536 square foot of offices over two floors and its EPC rating has improved from G 155 to a B 46 which aids in future proofing the building.